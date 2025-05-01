Mumbai’s big win ends Rajasthan IPL playoffs bid, 14-year-old Suryavanshi dismissed for 0 runs View Photo

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Cricket’s 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was out for a two-ball duck as the Mumbai Indians won their first Indian Premier League game in Jaipur since 2012 and ended the Rajasthan Royals’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs on Thursday.

Mumbai top-order batters, led by half-centuries from opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53), carried the five-time champion to 217-2 after Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field.

Suryavanshi, who made headlines with his scintillating 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans last Monday, was caught off the second ball he faced from fast bowler Deepak Chahar and Rajasthan folded for 117 to lose by 100 runs.

Rajasthan couldn’t recover from 47-5 inside the batting powerplay when Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) picked up two wickets each before Impact Player Karn Sharma spun the lower order to finish with 3-23.

Rickelton and Sharma stitched Mumbai’s first century opening wicket partnership in IPL away from home since 2020 as they grafted a 116-run stand.

Tournament’s leading run-scorer Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya both missed out on half-centuries but carried on the momentum set by the openers with an unbeaten knocks of 48 runs each as they combined in an aggressive 94-run partnership off just 44 balls.

With its sixth straight victory, Mumbai displaced Royal Challengers atop the table on a better net run-rate with both teams having 14 points.

Rajasthan’s eight defeats in 11 games has put them out of contention for the playoffs.

