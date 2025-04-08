Lucknow wins a run-fest against Kolkata by 4 runs in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling run-fest against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Nicholas Pooran (87) and Mitchell Marsh (81), who notched his fourth half-century in five games, decimated the Kolkata pacers to put up 238-3, Lucknow’s second-highest IPL total.

Kolkata was on the verge of overhauling the tall target on the back of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s blazing 61 off 35 balls before falling short at 234-7 as the pace bowlers from both sides went for plenty.

With 24 required off the final over bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, left-hander Rinku Singh clubbed three boundaries and a six and came up one big hit short.

Lucknow’s third win was Kolkata’s third defeat.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday at the request of Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.

Later Tuesday, Punjab Kings were hosting Chennai Super Kings.

