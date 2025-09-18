Julián Fernández scores in stoppage time as New York City tops the Crew 3-2 for 6th win in 8 matches

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored twice, Julián Fernández had the game-winning goal in stoppage time and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday night for its sixth win in eight matches.

New York City (15-9-5) beat Columbus (13-7-10) for the first time since May 2022. New York City is tied with Nashville for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 50 points.

Agustín Ojeda started the late sequence by dribbling it from New York City’s side of the field and leaving it for Fernández at the corner of the 18-yard box for a bending shot into the far corner of the net.

It was New York City’s 10th win at home this season.

Wolf scored in a game for the first time since July 3 against Toronto.

Wolf tied it at 1-all in first-half stoppage time. Justin Haak sent a pass across the goal that Patrick Schulte got a hand on, but it landed at the feet of Wolf in front of goal.

Wolf had a one-touch finish at the back post in the 73rd to tie it at 2-all. It was his fourth multi-goal game of the season.

Dániel Gazdag opened the scoring for Columbus on a penalty kick in the 40th. He sent goalkeeper Matt Freese the wrong way for his third goal for the Crew and fifth this season.

Wessam Abou Ali scored on a header off the post in the 60th for his second goal in two games.

