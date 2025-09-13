Boga’s solo effort gives Nice 1-0 win over Nantes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Forward Jérémie Boga scored his second goal of the season to secure a 1-0 win for Nice against Nantes in the French league on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international broke the deadlock in the 56th minute on the break.

The victory moved the Riviera club into ninth place in the standings, with just six points from four games in what has been a lackluster start to the season for coach Franck Haise’s side.

Nice was knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Benfica in the third qualifying round and had won just one of its first three Ligue 1 games. Nantes slumped to a third loss.

Back into action following the international break, Nice put on a convincing display and created several good chances during the first half but could not find a way past Auxerre goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who celebrated his 400th match in the French topflight.

But Boga finally beat the former Lyon player following a 45-meter run that he concluded with a left-foot shot from close range.

Monaco later traveled to Auxerre.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, the only sides to have won all their games heading into the fourth round, play on Sunday.

PSG confirmed on Saturday that it will be missing star forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué — who are both nursing injuries — for the home game against Lens. Lyon is away to Rennes.

