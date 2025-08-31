Dusan Vlahovic tempers transfer speculation with another goal for Juventus View Photo

ROME (AP) — Juventus would sell Dusan Vlahovic to any buyer with enough cash for the highly paid center forward.

Yet the Bianconeri can hardly get by without him.

Having turned down transfer offer after transfer offer, Vlahovic came off the bench and scored for the second consecutive match in Juventus’ 1-0 win at Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.

In the 73rd minute, Vlahovic rose far above his marker to redirect a corner from Serbia teammate Filip Kostic — another player who has surprisingly remained in Turin.

Juventus has been trying to offload Vlahovic and his 12 million euros ($14 million) salary — the highest in the league — before his contract expires after this season. Without much success, though, since Vlahovic has so far seemed determined to stay ahead of Monday’s market closure.

Juventus joined defending champion Napoli, promoted Cremonese and Roma with a perfect six points from the opening two rounds.

Inter Milan was also looking for consecutive victories when it hosted Udinese later Sunday in the Nerazzurri’s home opener.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio preserved the victory with two saves in stoppage time, first pushing away a strike from Caleb Ekuban around the post and then punching away a header from Patrizio Masini that had hit the crossbar.

Also, Torino and Fiorentina drew 0-0.

Lazio plays Hellas Verona in the other late match.

