Athletic Bilbao and Getafe win to maintain perfect starts in La Liga

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Oihan Sancet scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Athletic Bilbao beat Rayo Vallecano at home to stay unbeaten in La Liga on Monday.

The midfielder was fouled by Florian Lejeune inside the box midway through the second half and took the spot kick himself, sending it straight down the middle.

It was a rare moment of excitement in a dull match that left Bilbao one of five teams to win its first two La Liga games.

Villarreal tops the table on goal difference after beating Girona 5-0 on Sunday. Real Madrid, which put three past Oviedo with no reply the same day, was tied in second with Barcelona.

Rayo was eighth place with three points.

Gerafe wins again

Getafe was one of the five teams to win two from two after winning at Sevilla 2-1.

Adrian Liso scored Getafe’s goals to take his season tally to three in two games.

His first after 15 minutes took a deflection, but his second six minutes into the second period was an assured finish. In between, Juan Iglesias headed into his own net.

Sevilla was one of four clubs still to get off the mark beside Girona, and newly promoted sides Oviedo and Levante.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer