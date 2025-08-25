16-year-old supersub scores last-gasp winner for Liverpool to beat 10-man Newcastle View Photo

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sixteen-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha scored a sensational last-gasp winner as Liverpool topped 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in a Premier League game for the ages on Monday.

Newcastle played the second half with 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before halftime.

Liverpool, 1-0 up at the break, went 2-0 ahead seconds into the new half and it looked like game over for Eddie Howe’s short-handed men.

But captain Bruno Guimarães’ header against the run of play in the 57th minute gave Newcastle a lifeline and the 52,200 in St James’ Park found their voice to inspire their side to new heights.

They erupted in the 88th when substitute William Osula got on the end of a long punt to poke the ball past Allison and level the scores.

Second-half injuries to Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar prompted at least 11 minutes of added time, and as Newcastle continued to ravage Liverpool’s ragged defense, it looked like it could pull one of the most unlikeliest of comeback.

But then Ngumoha was sent in, six minutes into added time for his Premier League just four days before his 17th birthday, and four minutes he slammed home the winner.

The result left Liverpool as one of only three teams to win its first two games, along with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Howe’s side has one point from its first two games.

