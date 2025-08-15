New England Revolution face Los Angeles FC after shutout victory

Los Angeles FC (10-6-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-11-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +113, New England +227, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 2-0, the New England Revolution face Los Angeles FC.

The Revolution are 3-7-2 in home games. Carles Gil paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. The Revolution have scored 33 goals.

LAFC is 2-3-5 in road games. LAFC ranks third in the Western Conference allowing only 30 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gil has scored nine goals with six assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and six assists for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 1-7-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Brayan Andres Ceballos Jimenez (injured), Matthew Charles Turner (injured), Alex Bono (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press