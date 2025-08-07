NWSL’s Courage abruptly fires coach for a ‘multitude of factors’ but offers no specifics View Photo

A “multitude of factors” went into the firing of North Carolina Courage coach Sean Nahas, franchise sporting director Ceri Bowley said Thursday, but would not elaborate.

The team released a terse statement on Wednesday night that said Nahas’ contract had been terminated.

“The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters,” the statement said.

Bowley then spoke at a news conference Thursday morning during which he said: “There’s always a multitude of factors that are considered, and a multitude of factors were considered in this situation.

“The standards of this club are extremely high and it was felt that there were reasons that we needed to make a change in order to uphold the standards of the North Carolina Courage.”

Bowley, named to the job in April, repeatedly said that he would not discuss the team’s internal practices.

Nahas had been with the team for nearly four years. He was at practice Wednesday morning and posted a photo of his smiling staff on social media. The team would not say when the players were informed.

Nahas became interim coach of the Courage in 2021 when Paul Riley was fired amid allegations of sexual harassment and coercion. Riley, who has denied wrongdoing, was among five head coaches in the league who were either fired or resigned that year because of misconduct allegations.

Later investigations found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport and the league and players’ union both implemented measures to protect the players.

Nahas became permanent head coach in 2022 and led the team to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024. The Courage are currently 5-5-4 and in ninth place in the league standings. The team visits the Houston Dash on Friday.

Bowley was asked whether there was anything beyond performance involved in Nahas’ dismissal.

“The decision was made with multiple factors in mind and we took a decision in the best interest of the club moving forward to allow us to achieve our goals on the pitch of being a successful soccer club and upholding the standards of North Carolina,” he said.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer