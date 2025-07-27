Kelvin Yeboah scores 2 penalties late in 2nd half and Minnesota escapes with 2-1 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah converted two penalties as the second half wound down, lifting Minnesota to a 2-1 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Yeboah’s first PK, in the 75th minute, came after Chris Durkin was shown the red card. Yeboah blasted a shot past Roman Bürki to the lower left zone.

With St. Louis down a man, Minnesota kept the pressure on and a foul by Jaziel Orozco set up Yeboah’s second PK — a blast past Bürki to the middle right zone just before stoppage time. Yeboah has nine goals this season.

St. Louis’ goal also came on a penalty, Eduard Löwen converting in the 36th minute.

Dayne St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota and Bürki stopped two shots.

Minnesota (12-5-8) ended a two-match winless streak and remains in third place in the Western Conference.

Löwen’s penalty is the only score for St. Louis (9-11-4) in the last two matches.

Minnesota defeat St. Louis 3-0 earlier in the season and is 5-1-0 in the series between the two.

Up next

MLS is on a break Sunday through Aug. 8 for Leagues Cup matches. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer