Uzuni and Wolff score goals, Austin’s 4-2 win extends DC United’s winless streak to 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Myrto Uzuni and Owen Wollf each scored a first-half goal on Saturday night to help Austin FC beat D.C. 4-2, United’s fourth consecutive loss.

D.C. (4-14-7) has lost seven games during its current eight-game winless streak and has been outscored 20-6 in that span.

Uzuni, a rookie with three goals this season, and Wolff, a 20-year-old in his fifth MLS season, have each scored in back-to-back games for the first time in their respective careers.

Uzuni opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Brendan Hines-Ike played a perfectly-placed ball-ahead to Uzuni, who split a pair of defenders and — as goalkeeper Luis Barraza charged off his line — tapped in a rolling side-foot shot from the center of the area.

Mikkel Desler gently lobbed a first-touch cross to the back post and Wolff went up high, over United’s Randall Leal, for a header that slipped under the crossbar to give Austin (9-8-6) a 2-0 lead in the 45th.

João Peglow, on the left side of the area, ran onto a ball played from the top of the box by Gabriel Pirani and cut inside to evade a defender before he scored from near the penalty spot in the 48th and Christian Benteke converted from the penalty spot to cap the scoring in the seventh minute of stoppage time for United.

On the counter-attack, Dani Pereira played a ball-ahead from the penalty arc to the right corner of the 6-yard box, where Osman Bukari’s first-touch finish made it 3-1 in the 60th.

Robert Taylor, who was acquired via trade from Miami on April 23, scored his first goal for the club to give Austin a 4-1 lead in the second minute of stoppage time.

United’s Aaron Herrera (red card — second caution) served a one-game suspension.

___

