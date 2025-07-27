Toklomati and Vargas score goals to help Charlotte beat Toronto 2-0 for 4st straight win

Toklomati and Vargas score goals to help Charlotte beat Toronto 2-0 for 4st straight win View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas each scored a second-half goal, Kristijan Kahlina had three saves and Charlotte FC beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night to win their fourth game in a row.

Kahlina has six shutouts this season for Charlotte (12-11-2), which is unbeaten in five straight.

Brandt Bronico chipped an entry from the right corner of the box to the back post and a wide-open Toklomati headed home the finish to open the scoring in the 60th minute.

Vargas made it 2-0 in the 65th. Wilfried Zaha dispossessed Toronto in its defensive half and immediately played a ball-ahead that led a streaking Vargas for a low finish from the right-center of the area that deflected of goalkeeper Sean Johnson into the top corner of the net.

The 20-year-old Toklomati has all of his six career goals this season, his second in MLS. The Israeli forward scored a goal in back-to-back games and has five goals in his last seven contests.

Sean Johnson stopped two shots for Toronto (5-13-6).

Charlotte’s Souleyman Doumbia (hamstring) did not play.

Charlotte beat Toronto 2-0 May 31 on the road.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer