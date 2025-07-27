Inter Miami plays Cincinnati to 0-0 draw without suspended Messi View Photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw without the suspended Lionel Messi on Saturday night.

Messi was not available after he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping the All-Star game. Messi was still in attendance on Saturday, watching from a suite at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas called the punishment “draconian” on Friday, saying that Messi was “extremely upset” at the suspension that sidelined him for an important match as Miami pushes for its second-straight MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Miami and Cincinnati both entered the matchup as winners of six of their last seven. Cincinnati, which routed Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 last Wednesday — is second in the Supporters’ Shield standings with 49 points, while Inter Miami is fifth with 42 points.

Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson nearly scored the winner a couple minutes into stoppage time on Saturday when he headed home MVP candidate Evander’s free kick, but the goal was disallowed because of a foul.

Veteran striker Luis Suárez made several incredible passes in the opening minutes, including one to Fafà Picault, whose header was denied by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Before the match, Miami introduced Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s good friend and national team buddy who officially signed with the club on Friday. Fans at Chase Stadium cheered and waved welcome signs as the new Miami star walked onto the pitch.

“I’m going to give everything I have,” De Paul told the crowd.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer