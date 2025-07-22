Euro 2025: England defender Jess Carter not in starting lineup to face Italy in semifinals View Photo

GENEVA (AP) — England defender Jess Carter was not in the starting lineup to face Italy in the semifinals Tuesday at the Women’s European Championship.

Esme Morgan, who plays for Washington Spirit in the United States, was selected to partner England captain Leah Williamson in the center of defense.

Carter revealed on Sunday she has been the target of racist abuse online during the tournament, and the English soccer federation reported the abuse to police at home.

Carter, who is Black, had started in all four of England’s games so far at Euro 2025 and she was praised by coach Sarina Wiegman on the eve of the game for being ready to play.

“The decision is based on the tactical challenges we have, and we think that in this game, it is best to put Esme in,” Wiegman told ITV on Tuesday. “Jess is good. Of course a lot of things going on, but she’s good, she trained well, she is ready to compete and ready to play.”

