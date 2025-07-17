Will Reilly scores first career goal as Atlanta United rallies in stoppage time to tie Fire 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Will Reilly scored his first career goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time after subbing into the match in the second half to rally Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Reilly, a 22-year-old midfielder, made his seventh career appearance when he replaced Tristan Muyumba in the 71st minute. He scored the equalizer unassisted with a left-footed shot off a corner kick from Alexey Miranchuk.

Philip Zinckernagel found the net in the second minute to give the Fire an early lead with his 10th goal in his first season in the league. Zinckernagel scored off his own corner kick when it bounced untouched into the top right corner of the net. Zinckernagel has a goal contribution in nine straight road matches — one off the league record set by Josef Martínez.

Atlanta United evened the score in the 56th minute on Miranchuk’s second goal with an assist from Miguel Almirón — his third.

Maren Haile-Selassie scored for the second time this season to give Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 79th minute. Zinckernagel notched his ninth assist and defender Andrew Gutman earned his eighth. Gutman had one assist in 117 appearances prior to this season.

Brad Guzan finished with seven saves for Atlanta United (4-10-8).

Chris Brady saved two shots for the Fire (8-9-5).

Chicago had lost all seven of its previous trips to Atlanta.

The Fire travel to play CF Montreal on Saturday. Atlanta United will host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

___

