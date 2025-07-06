Enrique, Pasalić each score a goal for Orlando City in 2-2 tie with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ramiro Enrique and Marco Pasalić each scored a second-half goal as Orlando City and Charlotte FC played to a 2-2 tie on Saturday night.

Marco Pasalić tied it in the 80th when he ran onto a loose ball in the area and blasted a first-touch shot into the net to make it 2-2.

Bill Tuiloma played an arcing ball ahead from beyond midfield to beside the penalty box where Nicholas Scardina tapped it back to a charging Pep Biel for a first-touch finish from the right-center of the area to open the scoring in the 40th minute.

Tuiloma scored on a diving header off a long free kick played by Biel to make it 2-0 in the 65th.

Enrique scored a goal in the 69th minute when he redirected a low cross, played by Martín Ojeda, into the net from point-blank range.

Pedro Gallese had three saves for Orlando (9-5-7).

Charlotte (8-11-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Orlando beat Charlotte 3-1 at home on May 14.

Tuiloma made his first appearance of the season and his first start since April 21, 2024.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte.

