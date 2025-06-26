Manchester City beats Juventus 5-2 to win Group G of Club World Cup View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Manchester City won Group G of the Club World Cup with a dominant performance on Thursday, beating Juventus 5-2 at Camping World Stadium.

Man City went ahead 2-1 on an own goal in the 26th minute when defender Pierre Kalulu, attempting to intercept a pass at close range, sent the ball into the net.

The rout was on from there. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho scored in the second half to make it 5-1.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Man City in the ninth minute, and Teun Koopmeiners equalized two minutes later. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 84th minute for the Italian club, which finished second in the group.

Juventus showed late some life when Vlahovic brought the ball into close range and found the back of the net.

Manchester City will face the Group H runner-up on June 30 at Orlando. Juventus will take on the Group H winner on July 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

By JACKSON CASTELLANO

Associated Press