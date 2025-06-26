Clear
84.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Toklomati scores a goal, Kahlina has 2 saves as Charlotte beats Kansas City 1-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Idan Toklomati scored in the 34th minute and Kristijan Kahlina had two saves to help Charlotte FC beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toklomati flicked a back-heel shot, off a low cross played in from the left side by Souleyman Doumbia, into the net to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead.

Kahlina has four shutouts this season for Charlotte (9-9-1).

John Pulskamp had four saves for Kanas City.

Sporting had 52% possession and had 21 shots but managed just four on target. Charlotte finished with 18 shots, five on goal.

Kansas City (4-11-4) has lost three straight. Sporting also lost three in a row to open the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert