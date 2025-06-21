Inter Milan scores twice in final minutes to beat Urawa in Club World Cup, 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Valentin Carboni scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time to give Inter Milan a 2-1 win over Urawa in the Club World Cup on Saturday, ending the Japan club’s chances of advancing past the group stage.

Inter Milan held the vast majority of possession, but failed to score until the 78th minute when Lautaro Martinez brilliantly bicycle kicked Nicolo Barella’s corner ball into the net.

Carboni’s game-winner came in the second minute of stoppage time and was assisted by fellow substitute Francesco Esposito.

The Urawa Red Diamonds opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Takuro Kaneko assisted Ryoma Watanabe in transition, finding Watanabe all alone on the penalty spot with his cutback ball.

Key moment

Urawa had one final chance to equalize in the last minute of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Yann Sommer tipped the long-distance attempt directly from the free kick over the crossbar.

Takeaways

Inter Milan takes over the top spot in Group E after following up their tournament-opening draw with the victory. The Italian club will play River Plate of Argentina on Wednesday.

Urawa will be playing for pride against CF Monterrey on Wednesday.

By BELLA MUNSON

Associated Press