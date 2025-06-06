Clear
Tottenham fires coach Ange Postecoglou despite ending trophy drought with Europa League title

By AP News
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham fired manager Ange Postecoglou on Friday, two weeks after the Australian led the club to the Europa League title to end its 17-year wait for a trophy.

Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final but otherwise had a dismal season as it finished 17th in the Premier League standings.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Postecoglou spent two seasons at Tottenham after joining from Celtic in June 2023.

