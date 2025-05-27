Judd leads the San Jose Earthquakes against the LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-11-4, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -103, San Jose +224, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Preston Judd leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring three goals against the Houston Dynamo.

The Galaxy are 0-8-4 in conference matchups. The Galaxy have scored 13 goals while giving up 35 for a -22 goal differential.

The Earthquakes are 4-4-2 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes lead the MLS with 32 goals. Christian Arango leads the team with nine.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has scored four goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has three goals over the past 10 games.

Arango has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 0-8-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Rodrigues (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Christian Arango (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press