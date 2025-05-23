Napoli fans already celebrating before Serie A-deciding matches kick off

ROME (AP) — Napoli fans were already in a celebratory mood ahead of the game against Cagliari later Friday, which could secure a second Serie A soccer title in three years for the southern club.

Napoli leads defending champion Inter Milan by one point entering the final round.

Inter visits Como in a game that will be played simultaneously with Napoli’s match.

If the team’s finish level, a one-game playoff on Monday will determine the winner.

Napoli supporters were cheering and singing outside Stadio Diego Maradona hours in advance of the 8:45 p.m. (1845 GMT) kickoff.

Napoli is aiming for its fourth Italian league title overall.

Maradona led Napoli to its first two in 1987 and 1990. The 2023 team led by Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia clinched with five rounds to spare.

Inter is aiming for its 21st title. The Nerazzurri will also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 31.

