Rusnak leads the Seattle Sounders against Los Angeles FC

Seattle Sounders FC (5-3-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (5-4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +115, Seattle +218, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Albert Rusnak leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with Los Angeles FC following a two-goal outing against the Houston Dynamo.

LAFC is 4-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Denis Bouanga leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five. LAFC has scored 19 goals.

The Sounders are 5-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are seventh in the league giving up only 14 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored five goals and added three assists for LAFC. Marky Delgado has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Rusnak has scored five goals with three assists for the Sounders. Danny Musovski has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Sounders: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Odin Thiago Holm (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

Sounders: Jackson Ragen (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press