San Jose Earthquakes play Inter Miami after shutout win

Inter Miami CF (6-2-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +147, Inter Miami CF +147, Draw +277; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 2-0, the San Jose Earthquakes face Inter Miami.

The Earthquakes are 3-3-1 in home games. Christian Arango paces the top-scoring squad in Western Conference action with eight goals. The Earthquakes have a conference-leading 26 goals.

Miami is 3-1-1 in road games. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 53 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has eight goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lionel Messi has scored five goals and added two assists for Miami. Luis Suarez has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Bruno Wilson (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

Miami: David Ruiz (injured), Baltasar Rodriguez (injured), Drake Callender (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press