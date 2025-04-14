Sharks bring 9-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

San Jose Sharks (20-49-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-29-14, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -314, Sharks +251; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup against the Vancouver Canucks as losers of nine straight games.

Vancouver has gone 37-29-14 overall with a 12-10-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have committed 303 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

San Jose has gone 20-49-11 overall with a 4-17-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have conceded 305 goals while scoring 207 for a -98 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has scored 25 goals with 24 assists for the Canucks. Pius Suter has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 30 goals and 22 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press