Avalanche play the Ducks after Nelson’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (48-29-4, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (35-36-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -116, Ducks -103; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Anaheim Ducks after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Avalanche’s 5-4 loss.

Anaheim is 21-17-2 at home and 35-36-8 overall. The Ducks are 10th in league play serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado has a 22-17-1 record on the road and a 48-29-4 record overall. The Avalanche have a +40 scoring differential, with 269 total goals scored and 229 allowed.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 20 goals and 33 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 27 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

