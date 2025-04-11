San Diego FC visits the Colorado Rapids after shutout victory

San Diego FC (4-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-2-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +138, San Diego +173, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 3-0, San Diego FC faces the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are 2-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are eighth in the Western Conference drawing 34 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

San Diego is 4-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego leads MLS with a +7 goal differential, scoring 13 goals while giving up six.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Navarro has scored three goals for the Rapids. Djordje Mihailovic has two goals and one assist.

Anders Dreyer has scored three goals with two assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has two goals and three assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Rapids: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

San Diego: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jackson Travis (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Reggie Cannon (injured), Connor Ronan (injured).

San Diego: Luca Bombino (injured), Milan Iloski (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press