Anaheim hosts Calgary following Gauthier’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (37-27-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Calgary Flames after Cutter Gauthier’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Ducks’ 3-2 win.

Anaheim is 34-35-8 overall with a 10-13-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a -36 scoring differential, with 207 total goals scored and 243 conceded.

Calgary is 37-27-13 overall and 13-4-5 against the Pacific Division. The Flames are 31-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 4-1. Blake Coleman scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 30 goals and 31 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press