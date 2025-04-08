Wild host the Sharks after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (20-47-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (42-29-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 42-29-7 overall and 20-17-2 in home games. The Wild have a 37-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 20-47-10 record overall and an 8-21-8 record on the road. The Sharks are 10-15-5 in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 18 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

William Eklund has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

