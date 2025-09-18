49ers face a daunting task: Containing Kyler Murray in home opener View Photo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Kyler Murray is at his best, he can be a nightmare for the opposition with his ability to break off long runs, avoid sacks and extend plays doing damage to even the best NFL defenses.

The San Francisco 49ers saw that first-hand last season when Murray’s dual-threat ability helped the Arizona Cardinals sweep the season series. Now as the Niners (2-0) get their first chance against Murray and the Cardinals (2-0) this season in the home opener on Sunday, controlling Murray will be job one.

“Our ‘what it takes meeting’ was very much about him and what he brings to the table and how we need to rush him, how we need to take care of the QB run game,” star defensive end Nick Bosa said. “I’m excited about the plan this week.”

Murray shined last season against the 49ers starting on his second snap when he raced 50 yards for a touchdown and not slowing down. Murray capped that game at Levi’s Stadium by throwing a TD pass in the fourth quarter and leading a game-winning field-goal drive as the Cardinals erased a 10-point deficit.

He then matched his career high with four TD passes in the second meeting against a depleted San Francisco defense in Week 18.

“Kyler is always a really tough player to go against. One of the best in this league,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “The thing with Kyler obviously is his legs, the ability to make off-schedule plays. That’s always kind of given us fits.”

Murray has the Cardinals off to their best start since winning their first seven games in 2021 when they most recently made the postseason. The offense hasn’t yet totally clicked.

Arizona was held to 20 points in the opener against New Orleans before holding off Carolina last week in a 27-22 win with a late-game interception by Murray helping the Panthers get back into the game.

“I felt we played better,” Murray said about Week 2. “I felt we played better Week 2 even though it may not have felt that way just based on how the game ended and then not putting the game away two weeks in a row, but I do believe that we played better as a unit in Week 2.”

QB questions for 49ers

The 49ers go into the game with a question at quarterback with Brock Purdy’s toe injury leaving his status in doubt. Purdy missed last week’s game with the injury but has been limited at practice this week and said he will be a game-time decision.

Mac Jones stepped in for Purdy at New Orleans and threw for 279 yards and three TDs in a win against New Orleans.

Arizona’s cornerback shuffle

The Cardinals are making adjustments at cornerback after their top three players at the position went down with injuries in the Week 2 win over the Panthers. Garrett Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve while coach Jonathan Gannon said rookie Will Johnson (groin) and Max Melton (knee) are considered day to day.

Melton practiced on Wednesday but Johnson wasn’t on the field. Arizona was down to its final two corners – rookie Denzel Burke and Kei’Trel Clark – by the end of the game. Gannon said he’s confident both will do well in larger roles if needed.

Improving rookies

After some opening week struggles, San Francisco got solid contributions from some of its rookies last week in New Orleans. First-rounder Mykel Williams had two tackles for loss and pushed the pocket to create pressure. Second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins was stout against the run and several others contributed from defensive backs Upton Stout and Marques Sigle to seventh-round guard Connor Colby, who replaced the injured Ben Bartch in the first half.

“They did some good things in game one, but we saw even better in game two,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Alfred got out there more, flashed a bunch. I see both of those guys just working the right way, made of the right stuff. Alfred’s been stringing together a lot of stuff, he’s been able to avoid injury. Mykel’s getting back and getting used to it and I thought it was a big improvement in Week 2.”

Running regression

Arizona has had a stellar run game over the past two seasons, finishing fourth in the NFL in total yards rushing in 2023 and seventh in 2024. By comparison, the Cardinals haven’t been as productive through two games this season. Arizona ranks 13th in rushing after gaining just 82 yards on the ground against the Panthers.

“I think that’s something we definitely hang our hat on — winning the line of scrimmage and being able to get the run game going,” Murray said. “But hat’s off to the other team, they’ve done a good job stopping the run game, making us have to move the ball in other ways. Which I think we can do.”

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Tempe, Arizona, contributed to this report

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer