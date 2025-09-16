Khalil Mack injured, out for rest of Chargers’ game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack injured his left elbow at the end of the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and was out for the rest of Monday night’s game.

Mack returned to the sideline late the in the second quarter with a sling on his left arm. He also was out of uniform.

Mack had already established his presence against the Raiders, the club that drafted him fifth in 2014. He sacked quarterback Geno Smith to force a Las Vegas field goal. His 12 1/2 sacks against the Raiders are the most versus any team.

He is a three-time first-team AP All-Pro player and a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Mack has recorded double-digit sacks five times, including a career-high 17 in 2023. But he had just six sacks last season.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer