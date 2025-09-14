Mac Jones shines in relief of Brock Purdy as the 49ers top the Saints 26-21

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 279 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, and the banged-up San Francisco 49ers defeated the rebuilding New Orleans Saints 26-21 on Sunday.

Pressed into service this week because of a toe injury to Brock Purdy, Jones had his best game since Week 1 of the 2023 season, when the former Alabama star played for New England and threw for 316 yards and three TDs against Philadelphia. It was Jones’ second career game with as many as three touchdowns and more than 250 yards passing.

Jones’ scoring passes went for 11 yards to Luke Farrell, 7 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 42 yards to Jauan Jennings — the last giving the Niners a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth time since 2019, the 49ers (2-0) have begun a regular season with two straight road victories. In two of those seasons (2019 and 2023), they made the Super Bowl. In the other (2021), they advanced to the NFC title game.

The Saints (0-2), meanwhile, are still looking for their first victory under rookie coach Kellen Moore after losing their first two of this season at home by a touchdown or less.

Jones did not have star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) at his disposal. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk went out with a concussion in the first half.

Still, Jones completed 26 of 39 passes to eight different receivers.

Farrell had his first NFL touchdown catch (his last TD catch in college came in the 2020 Sugar Bowl, also played in the Superdome, against Clemson in what was a College Football Playoff semifinal game). Jennings had five catches for 89 yards. McCaffrey caught six passes for 52 yards while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler, now in his second NFL season, passed for 207 yards and a career-high three TDs but dropped to 0-8 in his career as a starter. He was sacked three times, and the last of those — by Bryce Huff — came on fourth down to end the Saints’ final possession of the game.

Rattler’s scoring passes went to Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed and Devaughn Vele.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries and added 21 yards receiving.

Injuries

49ers: In addition to Juszczyk, defensive back Siran Neal was hurt while covering a kickoff in the second quarter.

Saints: For the second straight week, New Orleans played without starting guard Trevor Penning (foot) and starting defensive end Chase Young (calf).

Up next

The Niners host Arizona on Sunday, when New Orleans travels to Seattle.

