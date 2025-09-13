Commanders’ Austin Ekeler is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will miss the rest of the season because of a torn right Achilles tendon, a person with knowledge of the player’s status told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced by the club about the extent of Ekeler’s injury.

The Commanders had believed Ekeler could be out for the season, and an MRI exam confirmed it.

The 30-year-old Ekeler, who was in his ninth season in the NFL and second with the Commanders, is the second player on the team known to have picked up a season-ending injury in Washington’s 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is done for the year because he hurt his quadriceps during a kick attempt by the Packers in the first half. Wise, 31, was in his first season with Washington after playing for eight with the New England Patriots.

Ekeler fell to the ground on a play in the fourth quarter of the loss, which dropped Washington’s record to 1-1. It was a noncontact injury, and Ekeler kept his weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field.

After staying on the bench on Washington’s sideline for a few minutes, Ekeler was driven toward the locker room.

He started both games this season for the Commanders, gaining 43 yards on 14 carries and catching five passes for 38 yards.

Ekeler has been a valuable pass-catcher out of the backfield for quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season’s AP NFL Rookie of the Year as Washington went 12-5 in the regular season and reached the NFC title game.

Last season, Ekeler ran for 367 yards and gained another 366 yards on catches. He entered this season with more than 4,200 receiving yards and more than 4,700 rushing yards over his NFL career.

Washington traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers shortly before the season began, putting Ekeler in a starting role and leaving rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the No. 2 role.

Now it seems likely that Croskey-Merritt will move into a more important role. He was a seventh-round draft pick and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 21-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Against Green Bay, he had four carries for 17 yards.

Other Commanders players who were injured Thursday include wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.

Washington’s next game is Sept. 21 against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

