Rams hit the road as Titans' Cam Ward seeks first win in home opener

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Tennessee (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Rams by 5 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 1-0, Titans 1-0.

Series record: Rams lead 8-6.

Last meeting: Titans beat Rams 28-16 in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 7, 2021.

Last week: Rams beat Houston 14-9; Titans lost at Denver 20-12.

Rams offense: overall (19), rush (24), pass (10), scoring (23).

Rams defense: overall (10), rush (20), pass (9), scoring (3).

Titans offense: overall (32), rush (25), pass (32), scoring (28).

Titans defense: overall (T-18), rush (26), pass (12), scoring (T-14).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-1, Titans plus-2.

Rams player to watch

WR Puka Nacua had 10 receptions for 130 yards in the win over the Texans despite missing time because of a cut on his face and concussion check, his fifth game with at least 10 catches in 29 career appearances. Nacua’s willingness to get into tough areas and absorb contact is going to make him the featured option in coach Sean McVay’s offense for the foreseeable future.

Titans player to watch

QB Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall draft pick received raves for his NFL debut even though he threw for only 112 yards completing 42.9% of his passes. He also was sacked six times, though he didn’t turn the ball over. With a win, he would be the seventh quarterback taken No. 1 overall all time to win his first career home start. He has a chance to join Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield (2018), Andrew Luck (2012), David Carr (2002), Michael Vick (2001) and Jim Plunkett (1971).

Key matchup

Jeffery Simmons against the Rams’ offensive line. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle had a career-high sacks in his previous game against the Rams, and Simmons had a sack and forced fumble in the Titans’ opening loss.

Key injuries

The Rams could be forced to shuffle the interior of their offensive line with LG Steve Avila and RG Kevin Dotson both week to week because of ankle injuries. If they cannot play, those spots would likely be filled by a pair of second-year players in Beaux Limmer and Justin Dedich. … RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday, which McVay described as a veteran rest day. … TE Colby Parkinson sprained the AC joint in his shoulder against Houston, which could put his availability in question. … Titans RT JC Latham never missed a snap in his rookie season and left with a hip issue that has been bothering him. He did not practice Wednesday. … DT T’Vondre Sweat, who missed a big chunk of the preseason recovering from tonsillitis, now is dealing with an injured ankle.

Series notes

The visiting team has won the past two meetings between these well-traveled franchises in their current destinations. Los Angeles beat the Titans 27-23 in December 2017, and Tennessee returned the favor in its inaugural visit to SoFi Stadium in November 2021 with Simmons having a game to remember for the Titans. … The most famous meeting between the Rams and Titans happened in the Super Bowl following the 1999 season, when the then-St. Louis-based “Greatest Show on Turf” held on for a 23-16 victory to claim the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. That remains the Titans’ lone Super Bowl appearance.

Stats and stuff

Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 245 yards and one touchdown against the Texans, becoming the 10th member of the 60,000 passing yards club. … In his past 10 games going back to last season, including the playoffs, Stafford has thrown 16 touchdowns against one interception. … RB Kyren Williams ran for 66 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries in the season opener. It was his 15th game with at least 60 yards and a score on the ground since the start of 2023. … WR Davante Adams had four receptions for 51 yards on eight targets in his Los Angeles debut. … Second-year S Jaylen McCollough got his first career sack when he took down C.J. Stroud on a second-quarter blitz. DT Tyler Davis and OLB Byron Young and accounted for the Rams’ other two sacks, with Davis notching his first career solo takedown of a QB in 17 games. … The Rams have allowed an average of 14.3 points over their past seven regular season and playoff games going back to last season, conceding nine points or fewer in five of those outings. … Titans RB Tony Pollard had a team-high 89 yards from scrimmage. … WR Calvin Ridley had a team-high four catches in the opener. … WR Tyler Lockett has 1,090 receiving yards in 19 games against the Rams, his most against any opponent. … CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. tied his career high with nine tackles, and he had two tackles for loss and a pass defended last week. … S Xavier Woods had his 14th career interception in his Titans’ debut last week.

Fantasy tip

Ward. The rookie still is looking for his first NFL touchdown of any kind and already has a knack for making the right throws. He just needs his wide receivers and tight ends to help him out.

By The Associated Press