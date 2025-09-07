49ers tight end George Kittle suffers hamstring injury vs. Seahawks and will have MRI

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and did not return to the game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after San Francisco’s 17-13 win over Seattle that Kittle would have an MRI on Monday.

Kittle scored on a 5-yard pass from Brock Purdy midway through the first quarter to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead. He finished with four catches for 25 yards.

Kittle had one of his most productive seasons as a receiver in 2024, with 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight TDs for an injury-riddled San Francisco offense. He has earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors in five of the past seven seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl