Daniel Jones shines as Colts snap 11-game opening-day winless streak, beating Dolphins 33-8

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones delivered the perfect start.

He was sharp, effective and consistent, and he helped the Colts snap the NFL’s longest active opening-day winless streak at 11. Now he needs to show he can repeat that performance.

Jones ran for two scores, threw for another and led the Colts to a 33-8 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for their first 1-0 start since 2013.

“It felt good to get a win, for sure,” Jones said after his Indy debut. “I think we played well as a team. It’s a good start. I think we feel good about the start. But I think everyone on our team is mature enough to know we have to continue to grow and improve, and I think that’s the mindset of our team now.”

Jones aced his first major test since beating out Anthony Richardson for the starting job nearly three weeks ago. He completed 22 of 29 throws for 272 yards — including a career-high 197 yards in the first half — scored twice on 1-yard runs, made all the right calls at the line of scrimmage and had no turnovers while taking only one sack.

The result: He earned his first win as a starting QB since last Oct. 6 for the New York Giants, the team that cast him aside later that year.

Jones wasn’t the only Colt making a strong first impression.

New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo came within 6 1/2 minutes of calling Indy’s first shutout since December 2021.

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren had seven receptions for 76 yards and a first-down conversion on his only run of the game.

New safety Cam Bynum intercepted a pass, new cornerback Xavien Howard recovered a fumble against his former team, new kicker Spencer Shrader made all four of his field goals and new team co-owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson each received game balls. They took over for their late father, Jim Irsay, who died in May.

“I just kind of talked about what their dad meant to this organization and then him raising those three daughters and doing it the right way, setting them up for a moment to take over the team,” coach Shane Steichen said. “I thought it was just really special and really fitting for them.”

For Miami, nothing went well as its four-game Week 1 winning streak ended.

While the Dolphins had 43 total yards in the first half, Indy ran 43 plays. Miami finished with just 211 total yards and needed De’Von Achane’s strong effort on a screen pass on fourth-and-goal from the Colts 11-yard line with 6:21 left to avoid its first shutout in four years. A 2-point conversion pass made it 30-8.

That was it for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa went 14 of 23 for 114 yards with two interceptions and lost a fumble on one of his three sacks. The Dolphins ran for 78 yards, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for eight catches and 70 yards.

“When you lose the turnover game (minus-3), you turn the ball over on downs, you run into the kicker, you have 12 guys in the huddle, and you only have 20 minutes with the ball in your possession, that’s a formula for failure and nothing else,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “We have one direction to go from here —and it’s the opposite direction of what this effort produced.”

Michael Pittman Jr. had eight catches for 60 yards and a score, and Jonathan Taylor ran 18 times for 71 yards for the Colts.

Irsay honored

The Colts honored Irsay by inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Twelve of the previous 18 inductees attended the ceremony, including Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy provided a video tribute.

Manning spoke before Irsay’s daughters were introduced, noting Irsay always provided whatever the team needed to win. Irsay took over as owner following the death of his father, Robert, in 1997. Under Jim Irsay’s leadership, Indy won two AFC titles and the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.

“We miss you Dad, we honor you, we wish you were here,” Irsay-Gordon said before the Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” played.

Injuries

Dolphins: Right guard James Daniels left with a pectoral muscle injury on Miami’s third offensive play and cornerback Storm Duck went to the locker room on a cart late in the first half with a left ankle injury. Both were ruled out and McDaniel provided no postgame updates.

Colts: Cornerback Jaylon Jones suffered a non-contact injury to his left hamstring in the first half and did not return. Taylor didn’t play much in the second half. Steichen said Taylor was “fine” when asked if he was hurt.

Up next

Dolphins: Play their home opener next Sunday against New England.

Colts: Host Denver next Sunday.

