Jauan Jennings: ‘I love money’ as he returns from injury with $3M incentive boost

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After spending most of the summer dealing with a calf injury and contract talks, receiver Jauan Jennings is ready to focus on the season now that both of those have been resolved for now.

Jennings worked out an agreement with the San Francisco 49ers to add an additional $3 million in playing time incentives to his contract this season after he was able to return to practice Monday after being sidelined for five weeks.

“It’s been feeling a lot better,” Jennings said Thursday about his calf. “Doing exactly how we expected. Ready to go.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Jennings can earn that money through unspecified playing time incentives in the final year of the deal before he can hit unrestricted free agency. Jennings can now earn up to $10.5 million this season.

Jennings said he was happy with the resolution and is ready for the opener on Sunday in Seattle.

“I love money,” he said. “Do you love money? I love money.”

Jennings had been seeking a contract extension but the sides were unable to come to an agreement beyond this year. Jennings had asked for a trade earlier this summer but the team refused to grant his request.

Jennings said his focus now is on playing and not his contractual status beyond 2025.

General manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR earlier Thursday that he still hoped the team could come to a long-term agreement with Jennings but was happy to have a short-term fix and a healthy Jennings to start the season.

“Jauan did battle a calf injury, and he did want a new contract, and both things seemed to get right right at the right time,” Lynch told the station. “That’s a good thing for us. The great news is, Jauan has looked great out there. He’s ready to go. He kept himself in really good shape. Is there going to be a little rust? Hopefully not. He’s played a lot of football for us. His energy out there is palpable. We feel it.”

Jennings, a seventh-round pick in 2020, emerged last season as one of Brock Purdy’s most trusted options at wide receiver after having 77 catches for 975 yards and six TDs.

With Deebo Samuel having been traded to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk out at least the first month recovering from knee surgery, the Niners had been counting on Jennings to team with 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall as the starters early this season.

“It’s been awesome,” Purdy said about having Jennings back. “Obviously the energy that JJ brings when he steps on the field and the dog mentality that he has, it’s been great. Dropping back and trusting in him to be where he needs to be and picking up where we left off has been great. So, obviously having him back has been sweet. Trying to get him in the right matchups and get him the ball, let him eat. Really excited he’s back for our team.”

49ers getting healthy for opener

The 49ers had every player on their active roster take part in practice on Thursday with DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and rookie WR Jordan Watkins (ankle) returning on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday. LT Trent Williams also returned after getting a rest day Wednesday.

The other players who were limited were Jennings (calf), RG Dominick Puni (knee) and RB Jordan James (finger).

