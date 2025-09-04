Seahawks hope to showcase improved running game when they open against 49ers’ young defense View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks struggled mightily to run the ball in 2024. The San Francisco 49ers faced significant challenges stopping opposing offenses altogether.

When the NFC West rivals square off Sunday, something has to give.

In early August, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald expressed confidence that Seattle’s running game would be more effective than it was last season, when it finished with the fifth-fewest yards on the ground. There was evidence to back up his claim during the preseason: The Seahawks torched the Kansas City Chiefs’ reserves for 268 rushing yards on Aug. 15.

“Our practices have been on point, sharp,” Macdonald said. “The guys are confident. We continue to stack and move forward, which is all you can ask for at this point in the season.”

Lead running back Kenneth Walker III, who was limited by injury last season, returns and will be taking handoffs from a new QB in Sam Darnold.

The 49ers, meanwhile, recognize their defense could be a weakness as it was last year, when it yielded the eighth-most yards per game and San Francisco went 6-11.

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was fired after one season, and Robert Saleh returned to the position after a little over three seasons as the New York Jets’ head coach. Saleh will be tasked with leading a young group, which coach Kyle Shanahan said could be the defense’s greatest challenge.

“We also have some vets stepping up, so they might not all have to go right away,” Shanahan said. “We’re going to play a lot of young guys as this year goes. We’re going to start out doing that.”

Both teams are excited to begin the season with a chance to get a jump on an AFC West rival.

“Week 1 the emotions are high, you are excited about it,” Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp said. “But obviously, going against your own team for most of the last five months, (you’re) ready to play someone else, put all this work out there, and let it rip.”

Health report

After a 2024 season that was derailed by injuries, the 49ers head into the opener in pretty good shape physically. The only two sure starters likely out this week are receiver Brandon Aiyuk and safety Malik Mustapaha, who are recovering from knee injuries.

Receiver Jauan Jennings returned to practice this week after missing most of camp because of a calf injury and a contract dispute, and running back Christian McCaffrey looks fresh after missing almost all of last season with injuries.

“Obviously have all hands on deck, having the guys that we plan to be here, having them there in Week 1, it’s definitely going to help,” star left tackle Trent Williams said. “We’re going to need it, going into the toughest environment in the league. No real warmup to it.”

Dynamic duo

Kupp will be asked to fill a void at receiver after the Seahawks dealt DK Metcalf to the Steelers and released Tyler Lockett. An eight-year veteran, Kupp will line up opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is entering his third season with the franchise.

“It’s been very fun to be able to play alongside Jax and learn a little bit about him and learn from him, just how he sees the game,” Kupp said.

Relying on rookies

After not playing a rookie for a single snap on defense in the past two season openers, the 49ers could have several in the mix for Week 1. Marques Sigle could start at safety and first-round draft pick Mykel Williams is expected to start at defensive end. Defensive tackles Alfred Collins and C.J. West, linebacker Nick Martin and slot cornerback Upton Stout also could see the field.

New-look line

The Seahawks’ offensive line yielded the third-most sacks in the NFL last season. This year’s unit features a new left guard in first-round draft pick Grey Zabel and a new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and new offensive line coach John Benton.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of growth within the group,” general manager John Schneider said last week. “There’s camaraderie that’s starting to come together too, that’s the whole team, not just the offensive line.”

AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, California, contributed to this report.

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer