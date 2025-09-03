Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker faces injury setback before season opener, AP source says

New York Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has an injury that could sideline him for the season opener and perhaps longer, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The news came just four days before the Jets open their season against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the injury.

The Athletic first reported that Vera-Tucker was dealing with a potentially serious injury. ESPN reported the injury is to the offensive lineman’s arm and could require surgery, but Vera-Tucker was seeking a second medical opinion.

It wasn’t immediately known when the injury occurred, but the team practiced Tuesday and was off Wednesday before resuming on-field activities Thursday under Aaron Glenn, who’ll make his NFL head coaching debut Sunday. There was no media availability Wednesday.

If Vera-Tucker is sidelined, Joe Tippmann could take his spot at right guard and Josh Myers could play center. Tippmann and Myers have been in a positional competition for the center job throughout training camp. Both are listed as the possible starter on the team’s unofficial depth chart this week and Glenn has said only that they’re both still competing.

The 26-year-old Vera-Tucker is arguably the Jets’ best all-around offensive lineman. He has played well at multiple positions, but has struggled with injuries since being drafted 14th overall in 2021 out of Southern California.

He started 16 games as a rookie, but missed the final 10 games in 2022 with a torn triceps. Vera-Tucker returned in time to start the next season, but tore an Achilles tendon in Week 5 and missed the final 12 games.

The Jets showed their faith in Vera-Tucker that offseason by picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and he stayed mostly healthy while starting 15 games last season. Entering the final year of his deal, Vera-Tucker was considered an important piece of what appears will be an offense heavily focused on the run game behind quarterback Justin Fields.

Vera-Tucker was also voted one of the Jets’ six captains last week by his teammates.

