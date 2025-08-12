Rondale Moore’s comeback bid with Vikings ends painfully with season-ending knee injury View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rondale Moore, the fifth-year wide receiver and return specialist who was making a comeback attempt with the Minnesota Vikings, will miss a second consecutive season with a new team because of a knee injury.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that testing on Moore’s left knee confirmed a season-ending injury, without specifying the diagnosis. Moore, who spent his first three years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, dislocated his right knee during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and never played for them.

Moore was hurt while returning a punt Saturday in Minnesota’s first exhibition game, tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill as he approached the sideline after a 2-yard return. Moore clearly sensed the seriousness of the injury, once he was helped onto a cart slamming his hand down so hard out of frustration the sound was audible throughout the stadium.

Afterward, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell described the situation as “heartbreaking” after seeing Moore’s comeback cut painfully short.

“I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them, and in that situation, there’s really nothing to do or nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a head coach,” O’Connell said. “So you just console them and make sure that he knows he’s not going to be alone.”

The Vikings were hopeful Moore could use his speed and experience to be an effective fourth wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, but his absence and a three-game suspension for Addison will test their depth at the start of the season. Third-round draft pick Tai Felton and two players who were on the practice squad last year, Lucky Jackson and Jeshaun Jones, will have their opportunities increase.

Moore was a second-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2021 by the Cardinals, for whom he played 39 games in three seasons plus one in the playoffs. He missed nine games to injuries in 2022.

Moore had 1,201 receiving yards and three touchdowns plus 249 rushing yards and one score over three years with the Cardinals, serving as their primary returner for kickoffs and punts as a rookie before injuries pushed him away from that role. He was traded to the Falcons in 2024, became a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Vikings this spring.

The Vikings placed Moore on injured reserve and also made two other roster moves Tuesday, waiving fourth-year backup linebacker Brian Asamoah and waiving undrafted rookie center Zeke Correll with an injury designation. Asamoah was a third-round draft pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma who’d become one of the team’s most reliable special teams players.

