Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart show promise in Giants’ 34-25 preseason win at Bills View Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It took one half of their preseason debuts for Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart to provide promising glimpses into the New York Giants’ present and future in a 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Wilson — New York’s anticipated season-opening starter — was efficient in running the Giants’ quick-strike passing attack by going 6 of 7 for 28 yards in an opening drive ending with Graham Gano’s 53-yard field goal. The 22-year-old Dart — New York’s starter in waiting — then closed the half by displaying his arm strength and mobility in overseeing three scoring drives on four possessions.

The rookie first-round pick out of Ole Miss finished 12 of 19 for 154 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, while adding three carries for 24 yards.

The outcome was decided with the teams trading leads four times in the second half of their respective preseason openers.

New York backup kicker Jude McAtamney scored the go-ahead points, hitting a 42-yard field goal with 7:13 remaining.

Bills third stringer Mike White threw two second-half touchdown passes, including a 39-yarder on fourth-and-4 to K.J. Hamler.

Giants third stringer Jameis Winston led three second-half possessions and went 7 of 11 for 62 yards, including a 7-yard completion to Gunner Olszewski. Tommy DeVito mopped up by going 10 of 14 for 73 yards and a 8-yard touchdown to Jonathan Ward.

Otherwise the focus was on Dart’s outing. His touchdown capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a perfectly placed pass to Humphrey, who brought in the ball at the goal line, a step ahead of defender Dane Jackson.

Dart showed his running ability by taking off on a 19-yard scramble up the middle on a drive ending with Gano hitting a 50-yard attempt. He closed the half with a seven-play, 36-yard drive ending with Gano hitting a 51-yard field goal.

This is what the Giants were counting on in signing Wilson, now on his fourth team in 14 years, and trading three draft picks to move back into the first round to select Dart 25th overall.

New York is starting from scratch at quarterback following a 3-14 record and an offense that finished 30th in the NFL in yards per play and 31st in averaging 10 points per outing.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills, meantime, have no questions at quarterback in providing NFL MVP Josh Allen a day off.

Primary backup Mitch Trubisky went 9 of 13 for 138 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox in playing the entire first half. His 58-yard completion to Tyrell Shavers set up newly signed kicker Caden Davis hitting a 24-yard field goal to close the first half.

Buffalo signed Davis a day earlier with Tyler Bass sidelined by a pelvis injury.

Running back Ray Davis also got involved in the kicking game by hitting the point-after attempt following Knox’s score. Coach Sean McDermott suggested he might turn to Ray Davis in the event they need him in an emergency basis.

James Cook sighting

Bills starting running back James Cook was in full uniform and took handoffs during pre-game warmups. Cook declined to participate in Buffalo’s last four practices at training camp as part of a contract standoff in a bid to negotiate a long-term extension entering the final year of his deal.

Cook did not play but remained in uniform on the sideline, while wearing sunglasses and a woolen cap.

End of an era

The preseason outing is set to be the final one played at what’s now called Highmark Stadium, which opened on Aug. 17, 1973. The Bills are moving across the street next season to play in the still under construction “new” Highmark Stadium, which is on schedule to be completed in July.

Up next

Giants: Hold two joint practices with New York Jets before hosting their Big Apple rivals on Saturday.

Bills: Hold a joint practice at Chicago in the leadup to game against the Bears on Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer