Chargers' Rashawn Slater suffers leg injury weeks after contract extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater was carted off the practice field Thursday after apparently injuring his left leg.

There was no immediate update provided by the Chargers. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said he didn’t see Slater get hurt and he declined to speculate on the injury.

“I was in on the play, so I turned around and he was down. I didn’t know what happened,” newly signed wide receiver Keenan Allen said.

Slater’s teammates came up to hug him before he was taken away.

“We’re praying for him, man. We hope he’s doing well,” outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. “That’s just something you don’t want to see.”

Slater was hurt less than two weeks after signing a multi-year contract extension last month.

He has started all 52 career games at left tackle since being drafted 13th overall by the Chargers in the first round in 2021. Slater has been Justin Herbert’s main protector, allowing the quarterback to set several league-wide passing records.

Last season, Slater’s presence helped the offense commit a franchise-record eight turnovers, tying for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.

