Brock Purdy’s milestone year: A $265M deal and a new baby for the 49ers QB

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Long before he has thrown his first official pass of the 2025 season, it’s been a milestone year for Brock Purdy.

He signed a $265 million extension that solidified his spot as the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in May and became a father for the first time last week when his wife gave birth to Millie Joleen Purdy.

“I still really can’t describe it, just how awesome it is coming home and seeing little baby girl and holding her and her sleeping on me,” Purdy said Friday, a week after his wife Jenna gave birth to his daughter. “There’s nothing better. No gift can compare. And seeing Jenna and how she’s been awesome as a mom, just all of it all together. It’s so good.”

With his financial future set and his family growing, Purdy can now focus on his performance on the field as he and the 49ers try to get back to their 2023 form when Purdy had one of the most prolific passing seasons in team history when he set a franchise record for yards passing (4,280) and became the first Niners QB in more than two decades to throw at least 30 TD passes (31).

That helped him finish fourth in the NFL in MVP voting and helped the team reach the Super Bowl before losing in overtime to Kansas City.

That success was harder to come by in 2024 as Purdy was hampered by injuries to key offensive players like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. His passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 interceptions on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.

“Obviously, there’s so much stuff that has happened in my life off the field for sure, but to come in the building and keep it simple and play football, I feel like it’s really good for me,” he said. “I come here and I get my mind back on what matters and stepping out on the field and competing and playing the game that I love. Obviously there’s a new goal with a new team this year, so there’s a chip on all of our shoulders right now so when I come here to work I hone in on what my job is and it feels good. Obviously when I go home it’s great seeing my family too.”

Purdy has looked like his old self early in camp, even showing off his deep ball when he connected on downfield shots to both Demarcus Robinson and rookie Jordan Watkins in the past week

The Niners attempted only 35 passes thrown at least 30 yards downfield the past two seasons — tied for sixth fewest in that span. But Purdy has been extremely efficient when he has taken the opportunity with his 46.9 completion rate ranking first in NFL in that span.

“I think Brock’s always had it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s just about recognizing when it’s the right look, being able to get your body into it and anticipate it and see it. Deep balls, I think, can be a tough thing when you don’t anticipate it, when you don’t see it right. I think the more Brock gets used to coverages, the more when to take those shots and when not to is something that’s to me where he’s improved.”

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer