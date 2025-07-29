Victims of New York City shooting include a police officer and an executive at investment firm View Photo

An off-duty New York City police officer and an executive at an investment firm were among the four people killed by a gunman at a Manhattan office tower.

The officer, Didarul Islam, was working a corporate security detail Monday at the midtown skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms. Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director at Blackstone, also was fatally shot, the firm confirmed. A labor union identified a security officer killed in the shooting as Aland Etienne. Authorities haven’t identified the other person killed in the attack.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff that an employee at the league’s headquarters was seriously wounded in the shooting. The employee was in stable condition at a hospital and all other workers were safe and accounted for, he said. He did not name the person.

Authorities identified the shooter as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas and believe he was trying to get to the NFL offices but took the wrong elevator. Mayor Eric Adams said police found a note suggesting he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions in contact sports but can’t be diagnosed until death. He had played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago.

Police officer had been on the job for three years

Islam, who had been a New York City police officer for 3 1/2 years, worked out of a precinct in the Bronx where he lived with his family, officials said. The 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh was married with two young sons and his wife is pregnant, police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

“He was a true, blue New Yorker not only in a uniform he wore, but in his spirit and energy of loving this city,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams said “everyone we spoke with stated he was person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person.”

Tisch said the gunman immediately opened fire on Islam in the building’s lobby.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said. “He died as he lived: a hero.”

Blackstone executive was Yale graduate who specialized in real estate

LePatner, 43, was Blackstone’s global head of core plus real estate and chief executive officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, the firm said. She joined the company in 2014 after working for more than a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she also handled real estate.

She graduated summa cum laude from Yale University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in history and served on the boards of several organizations, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the firm said.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” Blackstone said in a statement. “Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone.”

Author Bruce Feiler said in a Facebook post that he was shocked, saddened and furious over LePatner’s death. He said they served together on a board at Yale.

“At 43, she was the most effortless and impressive person — you wanted to follow her wherever she went,” he wrote. “A mentor to young women and generous friend to everyone who knew her, she was on the board of her children’s Jewish day school, recently joined the board of The Met, and just felt in every way like the kind of leader we all want and need in these unsettling times.”

Union calls security guard ‘a New York hero’

Manny Pastreich, president of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, said in a statement Tuesday that Etienne’s death “speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe.”

“Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated. Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such,” Pastreich said.

State records show Etienne was licensed as an unarmed security guard since 2017.

Pastreich said the union was helping police and building management with the investigation and offering union members free counseling and support services. He said other security officers and commercial cleaners in the union were working in the building at the time.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press