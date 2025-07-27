QB Matthew Stafford to miss another week of Rams training camp to rest his sore back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss the second week of the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp to rest his sore back.

The 37-year-old Stafford hasn’t practiced with the Rams since the start of camp last Tuesday at Loyola Marymount University. Coach Sean McVay initially said Stafford would only miss the Rams’ first four practices while recovering from back soreness that had “crept up” in recent weeks.

“I probably spoke a little bit too soon,” McVay said Saturday after the Rams’ fourth practice of camp. “But the ultimate goal is (being ready for Week 1 of the regular season against) Houston and being mindful of that, so we’ll take it a week at a time with him.”

McVay already was planning to limit the training camp practices of Stafford and several veterans, and the coach traditionally does not use any key players in Los Angeles’ preseason games.

“He’s doing really well,” McVay said of Stafford. “We’ve got a good plan in place. We are still going to take some more time with him, though. Nothing has changed in terms of the setback.”

Stafford is heading into his 17th NFL season and his fifth with the Rams, who signed the 10th-leading passer in NFL history during the offseason to a reworked contract that substantially increases his pay. Stafford participated in the Rams’ offseason program.

Backup Jimmy Garoppolo has run the Rams’ first-team offense in most practice drills so far, and McVay has said third-stringer Stetson Bennett is likely to be Los Angeles’ primary quarterback in its three preseason games.

