Panthers host the Oilers with 3-2 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -148, Oilers +124; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-2. Brad Marchand scored two goals in the victory.

Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 32-15-3 in home games. The Panthers have a 52-8-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton has a 30-20-2 record on the road and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 29-10-4 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.3 assists, 6.5 penalties and 20 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press