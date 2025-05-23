Panthers host the Hurricanes with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -145, Hurricanes +121; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-0. Sam Bennett scored two goals in the victory.

Florida has a 30-14-2 record in home games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers rank first in NHL play with 340 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 19-22-5 in road games. The Hurricanes rank ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Panthers. Bennett has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press