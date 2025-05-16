Panthers bring 3-2 lead into game 6 against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -243, Maple Leafs +197; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 6-1.

Florida has a 19-15-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers lead NHL play with 340 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Toronto has gone 52-26-4 overall with a 23-11-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 25-4-4 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 27 goals and 75 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored five goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press