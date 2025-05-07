LA Rams announce plans to hold their June minicamp in Maui

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are moving their minicamp to Maui.

The Rams announced their plan Wednesday to hold their mandatory minicamp on Hawaii’s second-largest island on June 16-19. The camp will feature two days of on-field workouts at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, with one day open to the public.

The Rams will also host a football clinic for local youth teams, and Rams players and staff will join Habitat for Humanity to rebuild four homes in Lahaina, which was largely destroyed by wildfires in 2023.

The Rams have a lengthy history of partnerships with the state of Hawaii and its individual islands. They played a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in Honolulu in August 2019 before the largest crowd in Aloha Stadium’s history, and the team did extensive fundraising for Maui wildfire relief two years ago.

The Rams’ international ambitions stretch all around the Pacific Rim. They will play the first regular-season game in Australia in 2026 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the team also was the first to get NFL marketing rights to Japan last year.

