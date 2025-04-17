Chargers in need of help at wide receiver and tight end in the NFL draft

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — In their first season together, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh rebuilt the team enough to get into the playoffs.

Now they’re looking to take the next step.

The Chargers won 11 regular-season games — six more than in 2023 — before losing to Houston in the AFC wild-card round.

Hortiz and Harbaugh are looking to pack the roster with more of their kind of players.

While they had the NFL’s stingiest defense last season (17.7 points per game), the Bolts’ offense needs help. A year ago, they drafted wide receiver Ladd McConkey early in the second round and he set the team rookie receptions record. They need another impactful player like him as an option for quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers own the 22nd pick overall in the first round. They have nine other selections, including their own in the first six rounds and three compensatory picks.

Last year, the Bolts bolstered their offensive line by taking Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick and he was a major producer.

Need

The team added a strong addition in Najee Harris who will bring stability to the backfield, but they could still select a running back. J.K. Dobbins, who gained a career-high 905 rushing yards and tied his career high of nine touchdowns on the ground while missing four games with a sprained knee, is a free agent.

There are holes to fill at defensive lineman as the group is remade. The team took a big hit with Poona Ford leaving for the Rams after one season. Backup Morgan Fox signed with Atlanta after three seasons with the Bolts. Backup Teair Tart signed a contract extension and figures to become a main piece up front. Otito Ogbonnia also re-signed coming off a season in which he played in every game and set a career high in tackles.

At tight end, Will Dissly had career highs of 50 catches and 481 yards in his first year with the Bolts. The team put an exclusive rights tender on Tucker Fisk and if he signs it, he’ll be the No. 2 TE behind Dissly. The Bolts added Tyler Conklin in the offseason, but backup Hayden Hurst wasn’t re-signed and free-agent backup Stone Smartt left for the New York Jets.

McConkey and Quentin Johnston will be playing with some new teammates after backups Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko signed elsewhere. Derius Davis returns but adding more depth and talent could significantly improve the offense surrounding Herbert.

Taylor Heinicke will again back up Herbert after re-signing, but Easton Stick wasn’t retained. Instead, Trey Lance joins the team on a one-year deal.

Don’t need

The Chargers are in good shape at linebacker with nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack signing a one-year extension this offseason. He provides veteran leadership and believes in Harbaugh’s system. What he lacks is his first playoff victory at age 34.

